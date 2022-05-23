Wendy's Offering Free Fan-Favorite Menu Item for the Next 2 Weeks

✖

May is already more than half-way over, but Wendy's isn't quite done helping guests save some cash! The beloved fast food chain, which is not only known for its quick-witted social media jabs but also its massive slate of ongoing deals, is giving fans the chance to score one menu item for free. Throughout the rest of May and into the first days of June, Wendy's guests can grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and it's all because May is National Hamburger Month.

A staple on the Wendy's menu, the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger begins with the chain's fresh, never frozen beef patty. That burger goes on to pack plenty of flavor with the addition so Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo, all of which are layered on top of the patty. Those ingredients are cushioned between a soft bun.

While the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger would typically set guests back about $2, guests now have the chance to get it for free. From Monday, May 23 through Sunday, June 5, can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for free with any purchase when they order in the Wendy's app. According to Thrillist, to take advantage of the offer, guests simply need to apply the mobile offer, which is found in the "Sweet Deals" section, to their mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru. The offer applies with the purchase of any other menu item, meaning guests could add a side of fries or a drink to make a complete meal.

The deal is in honor of National Hamburger Month, which extends throughout May. Nationla Hamburger Day, meanwhile, falls on Saturday, May 28, meaning the deal will still be available at that time.

The deal is part of a string of deals Wendy's has offered this month. Although some deals have since expired, there are still several valid offers. Throughout May, the fast food restaurant chain is offering a buy one, get one premium hamburger for $1 in the app. The premium burgers are those on the chain's Made to Crave Menu and include the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger, Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger, Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, and Big Bacon Cheddar Chicken. Wendy's is also offering guests the chain to grab any size beverage of their choice for free. That offer is also available in the Wendy's app and valid throughout the rest of the month.