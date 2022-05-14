Wendy's Just Dropped Some Massive Deals for May

✖

It's a great month to be a Wendy's customer. Wendy's kicked off May by unveiling a slew of deals for fast food lovers to enjoy throughout the month. This initiative will give guests a chance to score some massive savings on favorite menu items.

The newly revealed deals include month-long savings as well as weekly discounts. The first deal went into effect on Monday, May 2, when Wendy's released an in-app deal allowing guests to score a bonus free small Hot & Crispy Fry with the purchase of a $5 Biggie Bag, according to Chew Boom. The chain brought back the $5 Biggie Bag last month with a few changes, the meal now giving guests a choice of sandwich – the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, the iconic Double Stack, or the Crispy Chicken BLT. The value meal also includes guests' choice of either a 4-piece Spicy Chicken Nugget or 4-piece Crispy Chicken Nugget, as well as small fries and a small soft drink, all for just a few dollars. The chance to score a free Hot & Crispy Fry is a limited-time offer available through Sunday, May 8.

Throughout May, Wendy's is also giving guests the opportunity order a burger for just $1. The chain is offering a buy one, get one premium hamburger for $1 in the app throughout the entire month. The premium burgers are those on the chain's Made to Crave Menu. They include the Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger, Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger, Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, and Big Bacon Cheddar Chicken.

The third and final deal is also a month-long affair, and this one will help guests wash down their free fries and $1 burgers. Throughout May, Wendy's guests can grab any size beverage of their choice for free. The deal is part of the Wendy's National Foster Care Month and is being offered in partnership with Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (DTFA). Each time the in-app offer is redeemed, Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper will donate to the DTFA, up to $500,000. Wendy's drink lineup includes various lemonades and sodas, iced tea, coffees, and juices.

The roster of deals is only available to Wendy's app users. To take advantage of the May deals, Wendy's guests simply need to apply the mobile offer to their mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.