Wendy's Adds New Burger to Menu, but It Won't Be Easy To Order

Wendy's has an "unbelievable" new burger on the menu that is earning rave reviews from food critics, but fast food lovers in the U.S. will need a passport to try it. The fan-favorite fast food chain has added the new French Onion Cheeseburger to its menu, but the limited-time burger is only available in Canada.

According to ChewBoom, the new burger starts with a quarter-pound of fresh, never-frozen Canadian beef. That beef patty is then topped with two slices of cheese, both caramelized onions and crispy onions, and a seasoned mayo sauce. Guests hoping to order the new burger can slightly customize it, as the new French Onion Cheeseburger is can be ordered as a single with one beef patty, a double with two beef patties, or a triple with three beef patties. As for how it tastes? JustFoodReviews gave the burger an 8.5 out of 10, calling it "unbelievable" and "very, very delicious."

"Wow. Absolutely delicious! That is so good," the food reviewer said in a YouTube review. "You get a slight reminder of the French onion soup from the caramelized onions...you get a little of the French onion taste...this is a delicious burger. Wow. I'm stunned."

The new French Onion Cheeseburger is currently available at participating Wendy's locations across Canada for a limited time. At this time, it's unclear if there are any plans to bring the new French Onion Cheeseburger south of the border to the U.S. It's unfortunately not uncommon for fast food chains to have items exclusive to specific regions, and onion seems to be a common ingredient among Wendy's most recent international additions. In February, Wendy's launched the Crispy Onion Cheeseburger in the Bahamas. The burger boasts a fresh beef patty topped with crispy fried onions, sweet caramelized onions, and melty cheese. Just like the new French Onion Cheeseburger, the Crispy Onion Cheeseburger is not available in the U.S.

It's not all bad news for Wendy's lovers stateside, who can now order the new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty. Available for a limited time, and temporarily replacing the iconic Vanilla Frosty, the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty "is a unique spin on a familiar flavor, packing a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience – the Wendy's way." Wendy's said "the eye-catching orange color of this delectable treat was inspired by the spring season, and it tastes just as good as it looks."