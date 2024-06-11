Wendy's Adds New Frosty Flavor

The Wendy's menu is about to get a blast of summer fresh flavor. As temperatures begin to rise, the beloved fast food chain is set to debut an all-new flavor to its iconic Frosty lineup later this month, the new Triple Berry Frosty set to debut nationwide for a limited time beginning Monday, June 10.

After @snackolator, an Instagram account that shares food news, revealed that a new Triple Berry Frosty was set to hit menus this summer, a Wendy's spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to USA Today on June 7. According to the company, the Triple Berry Frosty is "the juiciest flavor to join Wendy's iconic Frosty lineup yet." The Frosty "combines three of the freshest fruit flavors of the season – strawberry, blackberry and raspberry – into one sweet summer treat."

The Triple Berry Frosty will replace the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, which temporarily replaced the Vanilla Frosty, on the Wendy's menu beginning Monday, June 10, becoming the latest seasonal flavor the fast food chain has rolled out. Prior to the nostalgic Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, the Wendy's menu temporarily boasted the peppermint Frosty throughout winter, a pumpkin spice Frosty in celebration of all, and last summer, the fan-favorite Strawberry Frosty.

News that a Triple Berry Frosty is the next seasonal flavor sparked plenty of excitement among fans, with one person commenting on @ snackolator's post, "This Looks Yummy," with somebody else writing, "Ooooo I'm interested." Several others compared it to the Grimace Shake, the berry-flavored milkshake sold at McDonald's restaurants last summer in celebration of Gramce's 52nd birthday.

The Triple Berry Frosty is one of just a few exciting things going on at Wendy's. Earlier this month, the fast food chain announced the debut of new Saucy Nuggs, flavor-packed Wendy's chicken nuggets that freshly tossed and sauced. Described as a "new innovation" that is "all about providing a next-level culinary experience rooted in flavor," Saucy Nuggs come seven different flavors – Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm, Buffalo, Spicy Honey BBQ, Spicy Garlic Parm, Spicy Buffalo, and Spicy Ghost Pepper. Saucy Nuggets rolled out for digital customers beginning June 3 and are set to hit restaurants nationwide starting Monday, June 10 alongside the new Triple Berry Frosty.