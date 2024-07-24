Burger King Reveals Spicy New Menu Items

Bring on the heat because, at Burger King, you can always have it your way. The popular fast food chain has unveiled its all-new spicy items menu. The summer will surely bee a hot one as the burger chain, known for its beloved whoppers, invites its customers to its all-new Fiery Menu. the menu officially became available on July 18, according to a recent press release. "We know that our Guests crave spice packed full of flavor when they come to BK, but spice looks different for everybody," Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King North America said in a statement. "As a brand that is built on letting Guests "Have It Your Way", we're excited to offer a range of products that appeal to everyone – from those who want just a little kick to those who can't get enough heat." The Fiery Menu offers five all-new BK menu items of snacks, sanwiches, and drinks.

The Fiery Strawberry & Sprite®** (Spice Level 1) is coined as Sprite with a twist. It's infused with a fiery strawberry puree. The Fiery Mozzarella Fries (Spice Level 2) come in options of four, eight and 12 pieces. The mozzarella sticks are filled with melty mozzarella cheese and peppers with a Fiery Calabrian pepper breading.

A whopper turned up a notch is the Fiery Bacon Whopper (Spice Level 3). It features 1/4 lb*** flame-grilled beef with crispy Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce and a creamy Fiery sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun. The Fiery Chicken Fries (Spice Level 4) come available in four, eight, and 12 pieces. The white meat Chicken Fries are marinated with a Fiery seasoning topped with savory garlic and pepper breading. The Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Spice Level 5) features a crispy white meat breast filet coated with a Fiery glaze, crispy Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce, and creamy Fiery sauce on a toasted bun. In addition to each item, new sauces are also available.