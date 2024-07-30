Chick-fil-A Waffles Fries Going Away? Chicken Chain Responds to TikTok Rumor

Chick-fil-A's waffle fries are here to stay! After fast food fans were sent into an uproar when TikTok rumors suggested the iconic fries were set to be removed from Chick-fil-A menus and replaced with regular french fries, the fan-favorite chicken chain set the record straight.

"Chick-fil-A Guests do not need to worry – our much-loved Waffle Fries are not going anywhere," Chick-fil-A addressed the rumors in a statement shared with USA TODAY.

Concern over the iconic waffle fries was sparked on July 20 when a TikTok user claiming to be a Chick-fil-A employee posted a clip alleging that the chain was planning to "take away" their waffle fries. Although the original TikToker, @bri.daniela1, later deleted the video and admitted the claims made in it were not true, fuel was added to the fire when a second video shared by another person was uploaded to the popular video sharing app. In the clip, TikToker @imjustmike, told viewers, "So it's true Chick Fil A stop (sic) selling waffle fries."

Soon after, the Snack Betch Instagram account, which shares updates on fast food and food news, made a post about "Chick-fil-A french fries." Sharing an image of regular french fries, the account asked, "Do you want to see these go nationwide? I kind of like the idea of having another fry option besides their waffle-cut fries." Followers assumed the post meant that Chick-fil-A's waffle fries were being replaced with regular french fries, though Snack Betch clarified in an update, "These are available now at the Little Blue Menu location. Apologies for putting 'NEW.'"

According to Little Blue Menu, a side project of Chic-fil-A's, "Chick-fil-A Waffle Fries aren't going anywhere!" The fench fires sparking concerns "are only available at Little Blue Menu in College Park, MD. That's the fun of our Little Blue Menu restaurant – Guests can enjoy Chick-fil-A classics alongside our Little Blue Menu exclusives, like French Fries, Sweet Potato Tots and Onion Rings!"

While Chick-fil-A is known for its various chicken menu offerings, the chain's waffle fries have become something of an iconic menu item in the fast food world. Dubbed as "everyone's favorite side" by the chain and a "crispy crowd pleaser," the fries are "waffle-cut potatoes cooked in canola oil until crispy outside and tender inside." They are then sprinkled with sea salt.