Chipotle Brings Back Menu Item Due to Popular Demand

One of Chipotle's most-ordered items is officially back on the menu! After leaving the menu in August, sparking plenty of upset among fans, Chicken al Pastor is "back by popular demand" on all Chipotle menus in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, the casual dining hot spot announced.

Debuting in March 2023 as Chipotle's first global menu innovation, the chain's Chicken al Pastor is made with fresh chicken hot off the grill, a rich marinade of seared morita peppers and ground achiote, a splash of pineapple, fresh lime, and hand-chopped cilantro. With all that flavor, it's no surprise that it almost immediately became a fan-favorite, so much so that, according to Chipotle, "there have been three times more requests to 'bring back Chicken al Pastor' on social media than any other limited time offering in the brand's history."

(Photo: Chipotle)

"About one in five transactions included Chicken al Pastor when it was featured on our menu last year," Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, said in a press release. "Given the performance and the fans wanting its return so enthusiastically, we are thrilled to make this the fastest item to ever come back to Chipotle."

Chicken al Pastor is now available at all restaurant locations in North America and Europe. Fans, however, will have to act fast, as it is not a permanent menu item. Instead, the protein returned Tuesday only for a limited time. Chipotle did not say just how long it will be on menus before disappearing again, something that will likely spark further demand for Chicken al Pastor to return yet again.

Amid the return of Chicken al Pastor, Chitpole guests can now order the most popular chicken al pastor entrée in 2023, a burrito bowl featuring white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chilli-corn salsa, cheese, and guacamole. According to Vice President of Culinary Nevielle Panthaky, "The rich flavor of our Chicken al Pastor shines in the fan favorite bowl. Each ingredient layers for the perfectly balanced bite with the right level of sweetness, acidity, and heat. It is simple, flavorful, unbelievably delicious, and has everything you crave." The "Most Ordered Chicken al Pastor Bowl" is available for online ordering in the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and Chipotle.ca.