Wendy’s Adds 3 New Menu Items to ‘Made to Crave’ Menus

Wendy’s is beefing up its menu with the addition of three new mouth-watering creations.

On Monday, the famed fast food chain announced the addition of a trio of new “craveable, mind blowing, unforgettable” burgers, part of a line of premium sandwiches dubbed Made to Crave. Now available nationwide, the new permanent menu additions include the S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger, the Peppercorn Mushroom Melt and the BBQ Cheeseburger.

“There’s a reason we named the new menu line, Made to Crave,” Kurt Kane, Wendy’s Executive Vice President, Chief Concept and Marketing Officer, said. “Because it’s true. These hamburgers are so undeniably good that Made to Crave is being integrated as part of our everyday menu.”

First introduced in October of 2018 as a limited-time burger, the S’Awesome Bacon Cheeseburger features a fresh beef burger and boasts wo slices of American cheese, three strips of sizzling Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, sweet onions, pickles, and Wendy’s Side of S’Awesome™ sauce.

Raising the bar on quality, the Peppercorn Mushroom Melt features never frozen beef, handpicked, sautéed, fire-roasted, and seasoned white mushrooms, crispy fried onions, and a slice of natural Asiago cheese. The burger is topped with a smoked peppercorn aioli.

Dubbed as finding the “backyard balance of sweet and heat,” the Barbecue Cheeseburger features never frozen beef, two slices of American cheese, crispy fried onions, and three juicy pickles. The burger is smothered in sweet and smoky Kansas City-style barbecue sauce.

The Made to Crave line comes just days after fast food competitor McDonald’s announced new twists on two of its beloved burgers – the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder – and its famed french fries.

Cashing in on customers’ love for one food item, the Golden Arches announced that each of those three menu items would be topped with “delicious, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon,” creating the Big Mac Bacon Burger, the Quarter Pounder Bacon Burger, and Cheesy Bacon Fries.

In order to hype the excitement around their debut, McDonald’s offered customers two slices of thick cut, Applewood smoked bacon with any order for a one-hour time period called the Bacon Hour. Wendy’s responded to the bacon-y antics with a deal of their own – free Baconator burgers to customers using DoorDash.

“We’ve always owned bacon and that’s not changing because our competitors are throwing a happy hour to celebrate its importance,” the chain said.

The fast food chain is known and loved for its playful competition with other chains, frequently taking aim at its fast food rivals, notably McDonald’s, with quips on social media.