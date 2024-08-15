Chick-fil-A is giving fans a big reason to go bananas. More than a decade after it disappeared from menus, prompting fan petitions for it to return, Chick-fil-A is officially bringing back the fan-favorite Banana Pudding Milkshake.

The chicken chain announced the news on Aug. 12, revealing that the Banana Pudding Milkshake will officially be back on menus beginning Monday, Aug. 26, bringing to an end a 13-year hiatus for the sweet treat. First hitting menus back in 2011, the beloved milkshake boasts "cooling, comforting flavors," mixing Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles. It is topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

(Photo: Chick-fil-A)

The Banana Pudding Milkshake debuted in 2011 as a seasonal drink, and soon disappeared, seemingly for good, despite the fanfare it sparked. Its removal proved to be upsetting for customers, who have longed to see the milkshake return, some even creating Change.org petitions calling on the chain to bring it back. When it does return later this month, it will have a friend, with Chick-fil-A rolling out the new Banana Frosted Coffee, which adds cold-brewed coffee to the ingredients.

"Every decision we make regarding our menu is extremely intentional," Allison Duncan, Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a press release. "While our core products are what our Guests know and love us for, we also like to keep variety and innovation top of mind. Whether we are surprising our Guests with new flavors and offerings or taking classic items and bringing them back with a twist, each menu introduction is made after listening to their needs. We're thrilled to be able to bring back two of our most popular picks this season!"

But the Banana Pudding Milkshake isn't he only item returning to menus later this month. Chick-fil-A also revealed that the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, which debuted last year as the brand's first-ever twist on the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, will be back on menus beginning Aug. 26 alongside an all-new iteration, the Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. The new sandwich boasts all the goodies of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich – a Chick-fil-A filet drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese, and served on a warm, toasted bun – but adds mild pickled jalapeños to the mix to give it a bit of a kick. The two sandwiches are set to hit the menu beginning Aug. 26.