Starbucks' New 'Spicy' Drinks Have Leaked: Menu to Include 3 New Refreshers

The new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers, reportedly set to roll out later this month, are said to feature a new Spicy Chili Powder Blend.

Starbucks is turning up the heat this spring. As fans enjoy the coffee chain's spring menu, which includes new lavender beverages, Starbucks is reportedly set to roll out a new line of spicy drinks, a trio of limited-time only Spicy Lemonade Refreshers.

The hot new menu line was first teased on Reddit in March when someone on the Starbucks subreddit shared a screenshot purporting to show a POS with "Spicy Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher," "Spicy Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher," and "Spicy Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher." Just days later, another post teased Spicy Lemonade Refreshers, as well as Spicy Cream Cold Foam, but little more was known about the alleged beverages until a third Redditor took to the platform to share that their Starbucks location had received a case labeled "Spicy Chili Powder Blend," with several other Starbucks employees sharing photos of the drinks.

Food blogger Markie Devo added more backing to the claims on April 1, when he teased the trio of upcoming drinks, prefacing the post, "NOT AN APRIL FOOLS!! REALL!!MMMMM!! I love heartburn!! Starbees is hitting us off with a new limited time spicy lemonade refresher menu."

According to Devo, the new line of Spicy Lemonade Refreshers will feature three flavors – Spicy Dragonfruit, Spicy Strawberry, and Spicy Pineapple. The beverages, which will be available at participating Starbucks locations for a limited time beginning on April 16, will feature "a new Spicy Chili Powder Blend that unleashes spicy goodness and awakens the senses." A description reportedly from Starbucks boasts that the drinks are "a tropical escape with plenty of heat," adding, "sweet meets heat with the launch of Spicy Lemonade Refreshers." In addition to the Spicy Chili Powder Blend, the drinks also feature real fruit inclusions and lemonade.

While Starbucks hasn't made an official announcement at this time, the Spicy Lemonade Refreshers line is already generating plenty of buzz. Replying to the rumors on Reddit, one person wrote, "kinda takes away the 'refreshing' aspect," but another person said, "that s- sounds so good." As for how they taste? One Starbucks employee said they weren't "bad," sharing "the pineapple one is good !! definitely back of the throat spicy."