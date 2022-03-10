Wendy’s Offers Massive Month-Long Breakfast Deals

Mornings are looking a lot brighter thanks to Wendy’s! The fan-favorite fast-food chain has kick-started the month of March with a massive deal that aims to make mornings a little chipper.According to Thrillist, from now until Thursday, March 31, Wendy’s is offering half-off all breakfast orders.

Scoring the deal is easy. Customers simply need to place their breakfast order through the Wendy’s mobile app, where the half-off breakfast deal is available. Thrillist notes that customers must order “from one of those ‘participating locations.’” However, there is a bit of a caveat to the deal, as customers can only use it once per day. The deal does refresh daily, though, meaning customers can score half-off breakfast every day for the remainder of the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Wendy’s breakfast menu boasts plenty of mouth-watering options that make for the perfect start to the day. The morning menu includes classics like the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit and the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese biscuit, as well as newer additions, including the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit. The latter of those three menu items was introduced just last month and marked Wendy’s first new breakfast item in two years. The Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit features an all-white-meat breakfast chicken fillet that is drizzled with hot honey sauce and served on a warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuit. It was introduced alongside the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich as part of the chain’s Hot Honey Duo, with both sandwiches marrying “the sweet taste of honey with the fiery habanero kick you expect from the Queen of Spice.”

The month-long breakfast deal is just one of several promotions Wendy’s is running throughout March. According to QSR, Wendy’s customers will be able to score a $0 delivery fee when ordering through Wendy’s app or website from Friday, March 11 through Monday, April 4. From now through Sunday, April 10, Wendy’s is also offering Dave’s Singles for just $1 when you order in the Wendy’s app. The deal, which kicked off in late February, refreshes daily. The chain is also offering two other offers running now through Sunday, April 10. The first offer will see customers receiving $3 off any order of $15 or more through the Wendy’s app. Under the second offer, customers can buy one, get one for one dollar any premium chicken sandwich via a mobile offer. That deal refreshes weekly.