Wendy's Launches Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Wendy's is jumping in on the pumpkin spice craze. The fast food restaurant chain, best known for its fresh, never frozen beef and quick-witted social media comebacks, has combined one of the most classic fall flavors with its iconic Frosty frozen treat to debut the all-new Pumpkin Spice Frosty, Wendy's also launching the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew.

Taking inspiration from its traditional Frosty, and perhaps some inspiration from Starbucks' infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte line, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty is the perfect fall treat. The Frosty, which joins Wendy's lineup of other Frosty flavors, combines the creamy texture of a Frosty with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices, including cinnamon and nutmeg. Doubling down on the sweater weather flavors, Wendy's new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew used the same delicious syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty, which is combined with smooth, cold-brewed coffee and classic Frosty creamer over ice. Both menu items will be available on Wendy's menus nationwide beginning Tuesday, Sept. 12.

(Photo: Wendy's)

"Wendy's is helping turn our fans' cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty," Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a press release. "From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year's holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu. We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall."

Of the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew, John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy's Company, said: "We're always looking for ways to provide fans the familiar flavors they love with a Wendy's twist, and that's exactly how the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew came to be. We took the iconic pumpkin spice flavor that fans look forward to every year and blended it with our tried-and-true Frosty creamer, for a fall experience fans can't find anywhere else."

The two new fall treats will be available to order beginning Sept. 12. For a limited time beginning Sept. 13, Uber One members can buy a Pumpkin Spice Frosty and not only get one free, but also get a free medium fry.