Wendy's Adds New Breakfast Sandwiches, Simultaneously Slams McDonald's

Wendy's is taking a page out of McDonald's breakfast menu playbook. The beloved fast food restaurant chain, which recently launched Grilled Chicken Ranch Wraps (a version of McDonald's Snack Wrap) is set to debut its own version of the McMuffin, dubbed English Muffin Sandwiches, later this month, and it's doing it in typical Wendy's fashion by throwing some shade at its competitors.

Set to hit Wendy's menus nationwide beginning Tuesday, Aug. 22, the new English Muffin Sandwiches feature "a fresh-cracked egg, your choice of oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon cooked daily (unlike the other guys...) or a savory grilled sausage patty and finished off with melted American cheese," according to a release. The "other guys" comment is a clear nod to McDonald's, which is known for its Egg McMuffins, which feature bacon that is precooked and reheated on-site. Wendy's new breakfast item also features a "one-of-a-kind savory buttery spread that marries a hint of brown butter sweetness with fresh black pepper." The sandwiches are debuting after more than a year of working on the sandwiches and 60 variations.

(Photo: Wendy's)

"Fans asked and we answered. As breakfast boundary breakers, we're always looking to cook up new craveable breakfast offerings to add to our stacked breakfast lineup, and we have high standards for what ultimately makes it onto our menu," John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company, said in a press release. "We tested 60 variations of our English Muffin Sandwiches before we landed on these light and fluffy English Muffins made with a touch of honey and topped with a savory buttery spread, fresh cracked eggs and delicious bacon or sausage for the perfect harmony of breakfast flavors!"

To celebrate the new menu items, Wendy's is offering fans an awesome deal. Following their debut on Aug. 22 and lasting through Sept. 3, customers can get $2 off English muffin breakfast combos when ordering on the app or website. To score the offer, customers simply need to visit the "Offers" section in the Rewards Store on the app or the website and select the deal. The offer can also be used in-restaurant by adding it to your digital rewards card before scanning at the counter or drive-thru.

The new English Muffin Sandwiches, available during breakfast hours beginning Aug. 22, joins Wendy's growing breakfast menu. That menu also includes the Breakfast Baconator, Homestyle French Toast Sticks, and Frosty Cream Cold Brew, which debuted in July.