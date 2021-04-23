Wendy's Launches New Menu Item That Tastes Like Summer

✖

Just in time for summer, Wendy's is expanding its drinks menu. The beloved fast food chain has taken inspiration from the warmer months and tropical vacations to help keep fans cool and refreshed as the temperatures rise with a truly summer-perfect refreshment: Pineapple Mango Lemonade.

The drink puts a tropical twist on the chain’s fan-favorite classic lemonade. Available in a small, medium, or large and starting at 240 calories, the drink takes Wendy’s original All-Natural Lemonade, which does not have any artificial ingredients or preservatives, and mixes it with "a tropical blend including mango and pineapple." In addition to the chain's All-Natural Lemonade and the new Pineapple Mango Lemonade, Wendy's also offers Tropical Berry Lemonade, which is "mixed with beachy flavors like strawberries, dragon fruit and passion fruit," and Strawberry Lemonade, which is flavored with real strawberries.

Wendy’s has a new pineapple mango lemonade & it’s soo good pic.twitter.com/HsUSht3qA6 — 🏵librababy🏵 (@_abbbby15) April 7, 2021

According to delish, the Pineapple Mango Lemonade is currently only a limited-time offering, meaning fans should act fast before it disappears. It is unclear how long Wendy's plans to keep it on the menu, though it is possible that if the new drink is popular, it may eventually become a permanent menu item. The Fast Food Post further notes that Pineapple Mango Lemonade is available at participating locations with suggested prices starting at $2.49 for a small and $3.49 for a large. That outlet suggests it is likely the drink will be around throughout the remainder of spring and through the summer.

If it is popularity that will determine if the drink becomes a mainstay item, the new Pineapple Mango Lemonade has no shortage of fans on social media. As the drink begins appearing on Wendy's menus across the country, dozens of people are taking to social media to declare the drink their new favorite. After taking a sip of the beverage, one person tweeted, "Okay...Wendy's did something with this pineapple mango lemonade it's fire." Another fan wrote, "bless Wendy's for this pineapple mango lemonade," with somebody else joining in with, "hands down that mf pineapple mango lemonade from Wendy's is the best one."

The Pineapple Mango Lemonade is the newest fruity addition to the menu, with Wendy's earlier in April debuting the Strawberry Frosty. The chilled treat adds a hint of strawberry flavor to the chain’s iconic Frosty. However, those in the U.S. will have some trouble getting their hands on it, as the Strawberry Frosty is only available in Canada at this time.