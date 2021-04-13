Wendy's Reveals Fruity New Frosty Flavor

✖

Wendy's announced the return of the Strawberry Frosty, but you will have to visit Canada to get it. The Canadian Wendy's chain shared the news with fans on Monday, noting it will only be back for a limited time. The Frosty has been part of Wendy's menu since Dave Thomas established the company in Columbus, Ohio.

"Long weekend is over but we’ve got some ‘Berry good news," Wendy's Canada announced. The tweet included a brief video that explained the dessert treat will only be back for a limited time. One fan asked if the treat will be available in all Wendy's in Ontario. "It's available across Canada," the company replied. "Just the kind of news we needed to survive the week after the long weekend," another fan wrote. "Anything we can do to help," Wendy's replied.

Long weekend is over but we’ve got some ‘Berry good news 🍓 pic.twitter.com/wKpV2ImKE5 — Wendy’s 🇨🇦 (@WendysCanada) April 6, 2021

The Frosty was one of the original five items Thomas offered at the first Wendy's location, alongside hamburgers, chili, french fries, and soft drinks, notes Reader's Digest. Wendy's claims it sells over 300 million Frostys every year. The dessert is a mix between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream. They are kept between 19 and 21 degrees Fahrenheit to make sure they keep their consistency.

Of course, like any fast food item, there have been multiple versions of the Frostys offered over the years. Aside from Chocolate and Strawberry, Wendy's has also offered the Frosty Waffle Cone, the Twisted Frosty, the Frosty Parfait, and the Frosty Float in the past. The basic Frosty is also notable for having fewer calories than other milkshake-like treats. One large Frosty has about 590 calories, while a large chocolate Dairy Queen shake has 920 calories. A small vanilla Frosty only has 280 calories.

While the Strawberry Frosty might not be back in the U.S. at the moment, the chain still has plenty to offer. In February, the company entered the chicken sandwich war by offering the Jalapeno Popper Chicken Salad and the Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich features Wendy's spicy chicken fillet topped with jalapeno cream cheese, six slices of jalapenos, three stripes of bacon, cheddar cheese, and shredded pepper jack cheese. You'll definitely need a Frosty to cool down your mouth after eating that.

Wendy's also revived the $5 Bacon Double Stack Biggie Bag last month. The meal-in-a-bag includes a Bacon Double Stack sandwich, four chicken nuggets ad a small drink. You can also swap the chicken nuggets for spicy chicken nuggets at no extra cost.