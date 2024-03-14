Wendy's Replacing Classic Vanilla Frosty With New Flavor

The Vanilla Frosty may be one of the most classic items on the Wendy's menu, but it will soon be disappearing. Later this month, the fan-favorite fast food chain is temporarily booting the classic flavor from its menus in favor of one of summer's most nostalgic flavors, orange dreamsicle, with the chain set to roll out the new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty for a limited time.

Set to hit menus beginning Tuesday, March 19 as the brand's first spring-inspired seasonal flavor, the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is inspired by the iconic orange creamsicle popsicle. According to the chain, per ComicBook.com, the treat "is a unique spin on a familiar flavor, packing a spoonful of sweet orange notes combined with the classic smooth vanilla Frosty for a dreamy orange cream experience – the Wendy's way." Wendy's added that "the eye-catching orange color of this delectable treat was inspired by the spring season, and it tastes just as good as it looks."

The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is set to temporarily replace the Vanilla Frosty when it hits Wendy's menus nationwide beginning March 19. The chilled treat, which will be on the menu alongside the classic Chocolate Frosty, will only be offered as a limited-time offering, meaning it will quickly disappear from menus as the Vanilla Frosty returns. Wendy's did not indicate just how long the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty will be available.

The chilled treat will join the menu amid continued demands from American fans for Wendy's to bring an overseas Frosty line stateside. According to Snackolator, Wendy's Philippines launched a Frosty cold brew/frappe line that features things like the Frosty Coffee, Frostyccinos in chocolate and vanilla, Strawberry & Cream Frappe, Kit Kat Frappe, and Coffee Jelly Frappe. American fans, meanwhile, are more than just a little jealous, some making it clear that they want the line to debut on Wendy's menus in the U.S. Replying to the post, one person wrote, "Those look so good im jealous. Why does American Wendy's hate us?" Another person commented, "BRING THIS TO THE USA we usa get boring food and drinks." Wendy's has not responded to the demand to bring the reported Wendy's Philippines Frosty cold brew/frappe line to the U.S. at this time.