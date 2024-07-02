McDonald's has unveiled a brand new limited-time sauce. The fast food chain has announced that it's partnered with the hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen for the Jujutsu Kaisen Special Grade Garlic Sauce. The new sauce packaging will feature eight unique lid designs starring fan-favorite characters from the fan-favorite show.

In a press release, McDonald's stated: "Get ready to harness the immeasurable power of our favorite jujutsu sorcerers as McDonald's partners with Jujutsu Kaisen to launch the new Special Grade Garlic Sauce, exclusively on the McDonald's App beginning July 9. Inspired by the iconic Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald's Japan, the Special Grade Garlic Sauce introduces a new arc in our sauce line-up, containing notes of garlic and soy sauce, balanced with a slight tangy sweetness."

McDonald's customers will be able to grab the Special Grade Garlic Sauce for free with any order of Chicken McNuggets, or pair it with your go-to order on the McDonald's App to make a meal fit for any sorcerer. Additionally, every purchase of the sauce unlocks a 30-day free trial of Crunchyroll, where you can watch full episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen and more.

Starting July 9, activate your domain expansion and head to the McDonald's App to order a taste of the Special Grade Garlic Sauce and snag all your favorite Jujutsu Kaisen characters for a limited time, while supplies last.