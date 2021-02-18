Wendy's Debuts New Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich and Social Media Has Thoughts
In the next dispatch from the chicken sandwich war, Wendy's brought out a new upgrade to its offerings on Wednesday. The fast-food chain is launching the Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich and the Jalapeno Popper Chicken Salad, providing Wendy's fans with an extra kick whenever they stop by. They hope this added flavor option will help set Wendy's apart from its rivals, which have all added new chicken sandwiches to their menus in recent months. The Wendy's sandwich had the internet buzzing after it was announced.
Wendy's is confident that the Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich will work, calling it the continuation of "industry-leading menu innovation that packs the heat in more ways than one." John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company, said the sandwich was inspired by the "classic jalapeno poppers fans know and love." His team "took the familiar flavors of the beloved appetizer and gave it a unique Wendy's twist only we can deliver," Lis aid.
"The new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich and Salad brings Wendy's fans a bold, innovative flavor they can't get anywhere else," Li added. "Each bite is graced by the perfect balance of creamy, cheesy goodness and a crispy crunch, topped with an unbeatable kick from the jalapeños that will have your taste buds thanking us."
Dude... This Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich, from @Wendys is so good!! My new favorite sandwich!! pic.twitter.com/E3umLN0DJ3— HalfShelledHero (@HalfShelledHer0) February 18, 2021
The Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich features Wendy's spicy chicken fillet with jalapeno cream cheese, six slices of jalapenos, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and shredded pepper jack cheese, all between a warm, toasted bun. The salad features the same flavors alongside "a romaine and spring mix lettuce blend, diced tomatoes, and crispy jalapeno and cheddar croutons for an extra crunch, spice, and cheesy goodness, topped with a creamy jalapeno ranch dressing."
Got early access to Wendy's fish sandwich also theirs a chicken sandwich called the jalapeno popper pic.twitter.com/T1cZxaeypu— Andres lopez (@AndresL_1997) February 14, 2021
Back in early January, McDonald's announced its plan to have three new chicken sandwich offerings in its restaurants on Feb. 24, although a limited number were available through CHKNDrop.com on Thursday. The McDonald's offerings include the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich. Meanwhile, Burger King is expected to have its chicken sandwich in stores before the end of the year. Burger King claims its sandwich will be different because they are breading chicken by hand.
One person who tried the sandwich already gave it a great review. "Dear Wendy's not only was your #roastme day the funniest thing I've seen on Twitter in years. You just keep knocking out of the park with new sandwiches. The pub cheese one was great, and today I got to experience the jalapeno popper spicy chicken. Keep it up high guy chefs," the Twitter user wrote.
"Omg... Wendy's has a new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich. I'm getting it tomorrow. Idc," one Twitter user wrote. "Ok the wendy's jalapeno popper chicken sandwich may be the best fast-food chicken sandwich I've ever had," another added.
"Yo [Wendy's] this jalapeno popper salad is what's up. Let's keep this one in the rotation please," one fan wrote. "Hey [Wendy's]. I didn't think you could top the asiago chicken sandwich (with spicy chicken, obvs). But you might have with this Jalapeno Popper. Holy crap, it's good," another fan wrote. "Thanks for being you."
"The jalapeño popper sandwich Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes I got it in a burger this time but this tastes like a freaking popper I'm so amazed! Well done. Can't show picture bc I got it earlier than it's out," another wrote. One fan gave the sandwich a 9/10. "New fast food just dropped, meaning it's time for my official review of the new Wendy's Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich: Delicious," the food fan wrote. "Creamy sauce pairs well with the bacon and jalapenos. Somehow better than the bacon jalapeno sandwich. My only complaint is I didn't get 2."