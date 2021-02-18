Wendy's Debuts New Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich and Social Media Has Thoughts

In the next dispatch from the chicken sandwich war, Wendy's brought out a new upgrade to its offerings on Wednesday. The fast-food chain is launching the Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich and the Jalapeno Popper Chicken Salad, providing Wendy's fans with an extra kick whenever they stop by. They hope this added flavor option will help set Wendy's apart from its rivals, which have all added new chicken sandwiches to their menus in recent months. The Wendy's sandwich had the internet buzzing after it was announced.

Wendy's is confident that the Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich will work, calling it the continuation of "industry-leading menu innovation that packs the heat in more ways than one." John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company, said the sandwich was inspired by the "classic jalapeno poppers fans know and love." His team "took the familiar flavors of the beloved appetizer and gave it a unique Wendy's twist only we can deliver," Lis aid.

"The new Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich and Salad brings Wendy's fans a bold, innovative flavor they can't get anywhere else," Li added. "Each bite is graced by the perfect balance of creamy, cheesy goodness and a crispy crunch, topped with an unbeatable kick from the jalapeños that will have your taste buds thanking us."