Wendy’s Giving Away Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits to Celebrate March Madness

Wendy's is celebrating the return of March Madness, as well as the one-year anniversary of its breakfast menu, by gifting fans with a truly incredible freebie. As the NCAA Tournament returns, the beloved fast food chain, the "Official Breakfast of March Madness," is giving out one of its more popular morning eats, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, for a limited time only!

The mouth-watering menu item boasts a crispy chicken fillet that is perfectly seasoned and topped with maple honey butter on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit. Wendy's describes the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit as "sweet, it’s savory, and it's a great reason to get out of bed in the morning." While ordering the menu item would typically see fast food lovers shelling out a few bucks, Wendy’' is making it free for three days only. Beginning Thursday, March 18 and lasting through Saturday, March 20, customers can grab a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit at participating U.S. locations during breakfast hours.

The deal coincides with the return of March Madness, and Wendy's is getting in on the craze in more than just a few ways. The fast food chain is hoping to sweeten things a little for those whose March Madness brackets look a little worse for wear by offering up a few delivery deals from DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats. Starting now and lasting until Tuesday, April 6, Uber Eats is offering a $0 Delivery Fee on Wendy’s orders of $10 or more. From Friday, March 19 until Saturday, March 22, Postmates is offering $3 off of a $15 Wendy’s purchase OR $5 off a $20 Wendy’s purchase using code WENDYS, DoorDash is offering $5 off a $20 Wendy’s purchase, and DoorDash is offering $5 off a $20 Wendy’s purchase.

"As a NCAA sponsor and the Official Breakfast of March Madness, we share the excitement for the return of the biggest basketball event of the year and are living out our sponsorship name by kicking off the tournament with a delicious Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit deal nationwide," Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said. "Fans and players can leave the drama, heartbreak and upsets on the court – and enjoy the March Madness action without distractions thanks to Wendy's first-string fresh breakfast and roster of all-day menu options that always deliver."

After first testing breakfast items back in 2019, Wendy's officially rolled outs its breakfast lineup nationwide in March 2020. The items on the menu, which included the Breakfast Baconator, were inspired by its afternoon offerings and include the Frosty-ccino and the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit