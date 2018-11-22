‘Weird Thanksgiving Traditions’ Are Trending and It’s Really Relatable

Thanksgiving is around the corner and as the official start to the holiday season, it’s also the perfect time for so many of us to revel in the wonderful traditions that bring family and friends together.

But aside from the traditional “traditions,” there are also some pretty weird ones that families and friends might be carrying out. You know what we’re talking about — we’ve all had our fair share. From ways to dodge our overly talkative relatives to how to deal with that holiday hangover, Thanksgiving brings out something different and unique in all of us, even if it’s a little odd.

With the holiday arriving in just days, we look at some of Twitter’s funniest #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions, full of gifs, TV references and all types of snarkiness that we find all too relatable.

When it comes to family…

#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions Using an Ouija board at the holiday table to keep your lost family members in the loop&part of the festivities. — Empress of Universe (@Kthhigley1) November 16, 2017

Mom does her own commentary during the Macy’s parade. #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions — #️⃣Kevin (@justkevieHASH) November 16, 2017

#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions



A trophy is awarded to the person that skillfully deflects the most personal questions. pic.twitter.com/KkZ9UH6GhB — ? I Like Pie, Man ? (@InLimboMan) November 16, 2017

#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions

Avoiding your extended family at all costs pic.twitter.com/XQZdMnhWFP — Tammy (@DagNabbitTammy) November 16, 2017

The food and questionable food…

hiding food to take home later #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions — haywhatsgood (@hay_whatsgood) November 16, 2017

That whole green bean casserole cream of mushroom soup mix w/ the fried onion crunchy thing thats only served to once per year…#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions pic.twitter.com/VznF3FaG4R — Bob Marsdale (@BobMarsdale) November 16, 2017

#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions

???????

Wanting dessert really bad but your mom say no wait because your food have to digest? pic.twitter.com/oAaioCN0Fw — ??Mrs.Houston?? (@lhouston6712) November 17, 2017

#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions Giving jars of pickles to family members with food allergies you can’t cook for. pic.twitter.com/BBK89GmCml — Nikki (@Nikki_Writ) November 17, 2017

It’s all about the turkey…

Weaving bacon blankets to help the turkey stay warm in the oven #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions pic.twitter.com/dS4LUr0Z1X — Jennie ? (@JennieR27990167) November 16, 2017

Letting the turkey stuff you #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions — Luke, Salad Dressing ✋? (@LukeWheeler01) November 16, 2017

Putting up a turkey tree#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions pic.twitter.com/De75Q0vTq3 — ℓєσ9мσиєу? makes the world go around (@JMoney731) November 16, 2017

People also really relate to a lot of moments from ‘Friends’

Anticipating Black Friday…

Being thankful for what you already have then the next day getting into angry fits and fighting people for good deals at the store.



#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions — ?unicorns?donuts? (@UnicornsDonuts) November 16, 2017

Everyone puts their phone down. First one who checks their phone goes Black Friday shopping for everyone ?#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions — The ©hris  (@FHTV_chris) November 16, 2017

#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions The Black Friday strategy session and assignments — Un Usual (@owepinion) November 16, 2017