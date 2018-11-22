Trending

‘Weird Thanksgiving Traditions’ Are Trending and It’s Really Relatable

Thanksgiving is around the corner and as the official start to the holiday season, it’s also the […]

By

Thanksgiving is around the corner and as the official start to the holiday season, it’s also the perfect time for so many of us to revel in the wonderful traditions that bring family and friends together.

But aside from the traditional “traditions,” there are also some pretty weird ones that families and friends might be carrying out. You know what we’re talking about — we’ve all had our fair share. From ways to dodge our overly talkative relatives to how to deal with that holiday hangover, Thanksgiving brings out something different and unique in all of us, even if it’s a little odd.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the holiday arriving in just days, we look at some of Twitter’s funniest #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions, full of gifs, TV references and all types of snarkiness that we find all too relatable.

When it comes to family…

The food and questionable food…

It’s all about the turkey…

People also really relate to a lot of moments from ‘Friends’

Anticipating Black Friday…

Tagged:
,

Related Posts