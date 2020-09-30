Debate: Chris Wallace Grilled for Not Wrangling Trump and Biden
Chris Wallace had the daunting task as serving as the moderator for what many expected to be a fiery first debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden. The expectations didn't fail to deliver as both men engaged in some serious conversations covering topics like the coronavirus pandemic and the social unrest in the country. The issue, though, was that many viewers felt Wallace didn't do a good enough job of keeping the debate flowing, instead allowing both men to talk over one another and hurl insults back at one another, including Biden at one point calling Trump a "clown."
The Fox News host said on his Fox News Sunday show this weekend that his goal was to be "as invisible as possible" during the debate. While that may have been his plan, he did break out at times and get combative with both sides in attempting to tame them, but didn't seem to be able to find the right course of action in fully wrangling them in when the conversation began to elevate in volume.
As a moderator, it seems that many viewers were hoping Wallace would have been able to gain a little more control in the debate and keep things rolling along as opposed to what went down Tuesday evening.
Chris Wallace has completely lost control. The commission needs to cut off the president’s mic. And it is not correct for Chris Wallace to criticize “the two of you.” pic.twitter.com/oYa5GpJMjC— Mark Lukasiewicz (@DeanLuk) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace is a horrible moderator #PresidentialDebate2020— Benjamin Baneker, MS (@ForbesBound) September 30, 2020
Lost all remaining inch of respect I have for Chris Wallace #Debates2020— Ripper★☆☆☆☆ (@Ripper322) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace is just humiliating beyond Trump. Stand up for gods sake!— NanGarmer (@milkweed321) September 30, 2020
Live look at Chris Wallace controlling Donald Trump and Joe Biden 🤣🤣 #PresidentialDebate #debates #Debate2020 pic.twitter.com/3cQdqH7sOH— Sully (@Su11y2010) September 30, 2020
I generally like Chris Wallace but he may as well be a potted plant tonight #Debates2020 #Debate2020 #debates— CAPJR "No Naked Ballots" 100 (@CAPJR100) September 30, 2020
Chris Wallace needs to cut Trump’s mic. Do it! Do it!— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 30, 2020
TVs all over the country are being switched off. This becomes the UFC at the top of the hour.