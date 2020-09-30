Debate: Chris Wallace Grilled for Not Wrangling Trump and Biden

Chris Wallace had the daunting task as serving as the moderator for what many expected to be a fiery first debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden. The expectations didn't fail to deliver as both men engaged in some serious conversations covering topics like the coronavirus pandemic and the social unrest in the country. The issue, though, was that many viewers felt Wallace didn't do a good enough job of keeping the debate flowing, instead allowing both men to talk over one another and hurl insults back at one another, including Biden at one point calling Trump a "clown."

The Fox News host said on his Fox News Sunday show this weekend that his goal was to be "as invisible as possible" during the debate. While that may have been his plan, he did break out at times and get combative with both sides in attempting to tame them, but didn't seem to be able to find the right course of action in fully wrangling them in when the conversation began to elevate in volume.

As a moderator, it seems that many viewers were hoping Wallace would have been able to gain a little more control in the debate and keep things rolling along as opposed to what went down Tuesday evening.