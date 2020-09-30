Debate: Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump a 'Clown' Amid First Segment Argument

The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden started off with quite the bang as both men went back-and-forth interjecting during each other's statements. Trump came out of the gate strong in terms of interrupting the former vice president, so much so that the University of Delaware grad snapped back, "Do you have any idea what this clown is doing?"

Throughout the first few topics, the two continued to go at one another, even taking personal jabs at one another as Trump questioned Biden's intelligence claiming he was among the lowest in his college graduating class. Biden, who released his tax returns ahead of the debate, was seen chuckling at many of Trump's points, particularly when he would attempt to talk over him and the moderator, Chris Wallace, would remind him to wait his turn.

The first of what will be three debates ahead of the Nov. 3 election certainly leaves some high expectations and fireworks to come over the remaining two. It will remain to be seen just how aggressive Trump continues to be throughout the duration of these events and whether or not Biden, will continue to quip back at the president or attempt to dial in his comments so as not to feed into Trump's attempts at upending his points.

In the meantime, here's a look at the reactions viewers had when Biden referred to Trump as a "clown."