Walmart Baking Ingredient Recalled ‘Out of an Abundance of Caution’

Holiday-themed peppermint baking chips that are only sold at Walmart stores were recalled last week out of an abundance of caution. Lily’s Sweets voluntarily recalled over 18,000 cases of its Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips because they contain soy lecithin. Anyone with a soy allergy could have a severe reaction and they should not consume the products.

The recall covers 18,855 cases of the baking chips packaged in seven-ounce pouches. Several different lot codes with dates ranching from Jan. 24, 2023 to Feb. 4, 2023 are printed on the packages. The full list of lot codes can be found on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The error was found after several consumers contacted Lily’s Sweets to report finding white candy pieces mixed with the Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips. These pieces include soy lecithin, sugar and other ingredients not in the Peppermint Flavor Baking chips and are disc-shaped. The mistake happened at a co-manufacturer, Lily’s Sweets said in its announcement. Consumers with a severe soy allergy should not eat the baking chips.

Lily’s has not received any reports of illness or injury caused by the mistake. “Lily’s is voluntarily recalling the product out of an abundance of caution,” the company said. Consumers can contact the company at its website by clicking here for a full refund. Consumers can also call Lily’s customer contact line at 877-587-0557.

This is the latest recall of food products sold at Walmart stores. In early January, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. voluntarily recalled prepackaged salads over a possible listeria contamination. The affected products were packaged at the company’s Springfield, Ohio and Soledad, California facilities. The recall included several store brands, including Walmart’s Marketside brand, Aldi’s Little Salad Bar, and brands sold at H-E-B and Kroger. The recall also included some President’s Choice products sold in the Canadian provinces Ontario and Quebec.

“This voluntary recall notification is being issued after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in these finished products was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes,” Dole’s Jan. 7 announcement read. The full list of products affected by the recall is available on the FDA website. Consumers should not eat the products and should throw them out. Dole also advised retailers to make sure the products cannot be sold.