Rat Infestation Prompts Company to Issue Recall Over Its Various Products

A rat infestation has prompted a large company to issue a recall over its various products, due to the risk of salmonella exposure. BGR reports that Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. have recalled all of their food products, after discovering the possible contamination. The recall stems from a rodent infestation, and may include “dry foods such as grains, beans, flour; grocery canned goods; fats and oils; drinks; meat products; fish products; baked goods; spices; and milk powder.”

In a public recall statement, Bistak said: “Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. are recalling various products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation. The recalled products have been sold in Alberta and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected products are advised to contact their retailer.” The company then went on to offer suggestions on what to do “if you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/HPEPublicHealth/status/1481985037201510403?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

First, Bistak recommends that anyone who thinks they be ill, “call your doctor.” Next, “check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment.” The company explicitly states that no one should “consume the recalled products.” The company added, “Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products.” Finally, Bistak stated, “Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.”

“Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the company’s recall notice went on to read. “Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

In a separate notice, Bistak also reported a recall of “certain re-packaged Tiger Nuts from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation.” The notice stated that “the recalled product has been sold in Manitoba,” Canada. The notice went on to suggest the same recourse options as with the initial recall, including making sure “thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.” The notice also stated, “Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home.” Anyone who thinks they may have been impacted by contaminated food can “report a health or safety concern” here.