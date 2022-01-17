Baby Formula Recalled for Nutrition Deficiency

A baby formula that broke out onto the market in 2019 is now being recalled after U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing discovered it did not meet the nutrition requirements for infant formula, despite being marketed as though it did. Moor Herbs of Detroit issued the recall of its “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula on Jan. 7, three years after the product hit the market. Tests found that the formula missed the mark on several vitamins and minerals.

The FDA’s tests discovered that Angel Formula had far more iron, sodium, and potassium allowed for infant formula. This could lead to “iron overload and/or electrolyte imbalances,” Moor Herbs said. The formula also did not have enough Vitamin D. A Vitamin D deficiency can lead to “rickets, a softening and weakening of bones.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Angel Formula was sold through Moor Herbs store in Detroit, but its product can be purchased nationwide through its website. The product went on the market in February 2019, and all units sold since then are included in the recall. The 16 fl. oz. product does not have any UPC or lot codes on the packaging.

Moor Herbs has been in trouble with officials before. In August 2021, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development seized its products and sent them a cease-and-desist order, but the company continued selling its products. In December 2021, the FDA issued an alert about the Angel Formula product, noting that Moor Herbs continued to make products without a state license and they were not registered with the FDA. The company and the FDA discussed recalling Angel Formula, which the company agreed to do.

Parents and caregivers who purchased the recalled product should stop using it and throw it away or contact the company for a refund. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Moor Herbs at 313-583-9709.

In August 2021, the European company Able Groupe recalled 19 brands of infant formulas because they were not evaluated by the FDA. The products were sold under the Kendamil, HiPP, Bioland, and Holle names, according to the FDA. The required pre-market notifications for these new infant formulas were not submitted to the FDA. The products were not sold in U.S. stores, but instead imported by the website Little Bundle. About 76,000 units were distributed.