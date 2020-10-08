Vice Presidential Debate: Why Mike Pence's Eye Is Concerning Viewers

Viewers finally got to tune in to the first and only vice-presidential debate between California Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday night. While the two discussed a variety of issues pertaining to the country, many on Twitter couldn't help but notice one specific thing about Pence — his eye. On social media, numerous users wrote that they believed that there is something wrong with the vice president's eye, with some even going so far as to claim that it could be a symptom of COVID-19.

During the debate, Harris and Pence discussed various issues such as the Supreme Court, climate change, and even President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. However, on social media, many were much more focused on the state of the vice president's health. As for why they were concerned, one of Pence's eyes appears to be red. Some wrote that it appears as though Pence is suffering from pink eye and that it could be a sign that he has contracted COVID-19. It should be noted that Pence took a COVID-19 test on Tuesday that came back negative, per CBS News.

Even though Pence tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, that hasn't stopped users on Twitter from connecting his apparent red eye with the illness. Scroll down to see exactly what those users are saying.