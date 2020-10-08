Vice-Presidential Debate: Kamala Harris Staring Down Mike Pence Has Her Supporters Cheering

The first and only vice-presidential debate kicked off on Wednesday night between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris. Throughout the debate, the two discussed various issues pertaining to the country including the economy, climate change, and even President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. But, as many viewers on Twitter noted, they couldn't help but take notice of Harris starring down Pence while she listened to what the vice president had to say about the state of the country.

The vice-presidential debate is taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah. After Trump tested positive for COVID-19 following the first presidential debate, which took place on Sept. 29, there were additional safety protocols in place during the vice-presidential debate. Not only are Harris and Pence seated more than 12 feet apart from one another, but there have been plexiglass barriers between them in an effort to ensure their health and safety. Of course, while there were additional safety protocols for the vice-presidential debate, the focus was on the issues and, more specifically, what Harris and Pence had to say about them.

On Twitter, many of Harris' supporters noted that the senator was seemingly staring down the vice president as she scrutinized Pence's claims about the Trump administration in order to promptly respond to them. Read on to see exactly what they're saying.