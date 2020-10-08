Vice-Presidential Debate: What Twitter Is Saying Ahead of Tonight's Event
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris will face off in a debate on Wednesday night, and social media is already buzzing. Pence, who is running alongside President Donald Trump, and Harris, running with former vice president Joe Biden, are set to discuss numerous issues the U.S. is facing today. Topics will likely include the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court and if each candidate is willing to assume the POTUS' duties if they vacate the office.
While the campaigns prepare for the event, held at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah, the American public is voicing their opinions and predictions online. Some have clear preferences, while others hope the pair is grilled on some of the most serious topics, including President Trump's recent COVID-19 hospitalization. Elsewhere, others are just already for the debate to be over and the chaotic first presidential debate. Scroll through to read what some people are saying on Twitter.
I'm with Kamala too. Have been from the start. She's going to make great V.P..— 👠CAM BIDENHARRIS 27 Days Wear a Mask (@camcath) October 7, 2020
I am a hot mess of anxiety about this! No one should enter a indoor room with these people at this point. They've been spreading the disease and lying about taking precautions. What an unfathomable situation this all is.— Peri Pakroo (@PeriPakroo) October 7, 2020
Gonna be fun to watch pic.twitter.com/YNsjXCwVyN— Kevin Finley (@kwfinley) October 7, 2020
Cuz they think they’re more important than the rest of us and they’re taking no chances! They don’t want to get any “icky” Republican germs!— MAX (@marisa_adrian) October 7, 2020
Getting ready to watch tonight’s debate made me think that debates should be required if you’re running for public office.
Too many politicians here running to be lawmakers avoid debates trying to hide from accountability.
Also, how are folks supposed to know where you stand?— Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) October 7, 2020
"Pence’s handling of the Indiana HIV outbreak is a case study in mismanagement of a public health crisis... [giving] Austin, Indiana with a population of around 4,200, a higher HIV incidence than 'any country in sub-Saharan Africa,' said Dr. Tom Frieden."https://t.co/nzdcY1n5Mk— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) October 7, 2020
I have almost no memory of a Kaine/Pence debate. I suppose it would be too much to hope for a similar outcome tonight.— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 7, 2020