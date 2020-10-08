Vice-Presidential Debate: What Twitter Is Saying Ahead of Tonight's Event

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris will face off in a debate on Wednesday night, and social media is already buzzing. Pence, who is running alongside President Donald Trump, and Harris, running with former vice president Joe Biden, are set to discuss numerous issues the U.S. is facing today. Topics will likely include the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court and if each candidate is willing to assume the POTUS' duties if they vacate the office.

While the campaigns prepare for the event, held at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah, the American public is voicing their opinions and predictions online. Some have clear preferences, while others hope the pair is grilled on some of the most serious topics, including President Trump's recent COVID-19 hospitalization. Elsewhere, others are just already for the debate to be over and the chaotic first presidential debate. Scroll through to read what some people are saying on Twitter.