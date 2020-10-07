Vice-Presidential Debate: Trump Campaign Takes Shot at Kamala Harris' Tupac Shakur Comment

✖

Ahead of the Vice-Presidential debate, the Trump Campaign has taken a shot at Kamala Harris' past Tupac Shakur comment. According to the NY Post, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters, "I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, who as we know is Sen. Harris' favorite rapper alive." Tupac died in 1996, at the age of 25, after being the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Miller added, "I don't know if he shows up. I'm personally more of a Biggie fan if he's still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr. Shakur." Miller's comment references Biggie Smalls, another iconic '90s rapper who was killed in a drive-by shooting. During a previous CNN interview, Harris was asked who she thinks "best rapper alive" is, and she replied, "Tupac." The California senator then added, "Not alive, I know, I keep doing that."

— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 7, 2020

Miller's Tupac joke may also be in reference to Harris being accused of lying about smoking marijuana while listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg when she was a college student. Notably, Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986. Tupac's first studio album, 2Pacalypse Now, came out in 1991. Snoop Dogg's first album, Doggystyle, was released in 1993.

In August, Joe Biden made announced that he'd chosen Harris has the vice-presidential candidate on his ticket, writing in an email, "Joe Biden here. Big news: I've chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we're going to beat Trump."

Harris had widely been thought to the be the front-runner for Biden's VP pick, with the Democratic presidential nominee recently being photographed holding a piece of paper that has talking point about Harris written on it. A fact sheet released by the Biden campaign also noted that Harris had a great relationship with Biden's late son, Beau.

Now, Harris will face off against current vice president Mike Pence in a vice-presidential debate that is scheduled to take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. It will begin at 9 p.m. ET, and a plexiglass divider will separate the candidates. This aspect is due to the widespread infections of COVID-19 running through White House staff and GOP politicians. President Trump himself tested positive for the illness and had to be hospitalized. He has since returned to the White House.