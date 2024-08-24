Aldi, Trader Joe's, IKEA and BJ's Issue Urgent Recalls

In a wave of consumer safety concerns, four major retailers have issued urgent product recalls affecting thousands of households across the United States. Aldi, Trader Joe's, IKEA, and BJ's Wholesale Club have all taken swift action to address potential hazards ranging from fire risks to injury threats. These recalls serve as a reminder of the importance of product safety and the responsibility that companies bear in ensuring the well-being of their customers. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has been at the forefront of these announcements, working closely with retailers to communicate the risks and provide solutions to affected consumers. While navigating through each recall, it's crucial for shoppers to stay informed and take immediate action if they own any of the products in question. From everyday household items to outdoor furniture, the scope of these recalls demonstrates the diverse nature of consumer goods and the challenges in maintaining safety standards across various product categories.

BJ's Wholesale Club Berkley Jensen Gazebos (Photo: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/BJs-Wholesale-Club-Recalls-Berkley-Jensen-Gazebos-Due-to-Injury-Hazard-Recall-Alert - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) BJ's Wholesale Club has recalled about 32,500 Berkley Jensen Gazebos due to an injury hazard. The gazebo's roof panels can dislodge in high winds, posing a risk to nearby individuals. The recall affects copper-colored or black gazebos with model numbers A102008010, A102008100, A102011920, and A102011902, sold between October 20, 2020, and May 30, 2022, for $1,300 to $1,800. The company has received 137 reports of panels dislodging, one of which resulted in minor injuries. Consumers should immediately stop using the gazebos and request a free repair kit to secure the roof panels. For assistance, contact BJ's Wholesale Club at 800-257-2582 or email gazebos@bjs.com. The company is directly contacting known purchasers about the recall.

IKEA VARMFRONT Power Banks (Photo: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/IKEA-Recalls-VARMFRONT-Power-Banks-Due-to-Fire-Hazard - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) IKEA has recalled about 1,600 VARMFRONT Power Banks in the U.S. (and 1,690 in Canada) due to a fire hazard caused by potential overheating. The recall affects blue power banks with model numbers E2037 and E2038, sold between July 2023 and March 2024 for $17 to $30. While no incidents have been reported in the U.S., IKEA has received three global incident reports. Consumers should stop using the power banks immediately and return them to any IKEA store for a free replacement or full refund. Those unable to visit a store should contact IKEA for disposal instructions to receive a refund. For more information, call IKEA at 888-966-4532 or check their website for recall details.

ALDI Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Makers (Photo: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/ALDI-Recalls-Ambiano-Single-Serve-Coffee-Makers-Due-to-Burn-Hazard - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) ALDI has issued a recall for approximately 28,000 Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Makers due to a burn hazard. The coffee makers can unexpectedly expel hot water from the top, posing a risk to users. Available in gray, blue, pink, and purple, these units were sold in 38 states and the District of Columbia from July to September 2023 for about $50. ALDI has received 25 reports of hot water expulsion, including three reports of burns. Consumers should cease using the coffee makers immediately and can return them to an ALDI store for a full refund of $49.99 plus tax. Alternatively, they can receive a $75 ALDI e-gift card by registering the recall online and following disposal instructions. For assistance, contact ALDI at 888-770-7124 or visit their recall website for more details.