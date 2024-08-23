There have been two reported allergic reactions in connection with the recalled Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pops, the FDA said.

Nearly 140,000 cases of Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pops are being recalled in the United States over concerns that they may contain an undeclared allergen. The recall was issued by manufacturer Unilever on Aug. 21 after it was determined that the chilled treats may contain milk, an ingredient not listed on the label.

The recalled popsicles are single-serving items that are marked for individual sale, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The popsicles were distributed between Feb. 1 and Aug. 15 have the universal product code 077567003720, which can be found on the outside wrapper of the product. The following lot codes, which can also be found on the outside wrapper of the product, are included in the recall: MAY1725KY4, MAY1825KY4, MAY1925KY4, JAN3026KY4, JAN3126KY4, FEB0126KY4, MAR1226KY4, MAR1326KY4, MAR1426KY4, MAR1526KY4, and MAR1626KY4.

The recall impacts approximately 137,000 cases of the product, which are typically sold through channels "such as ice cream trucks, concession stands, and grab-and-go freezers." The recall does not apply to Unilever's Jolly Rancher-flavored popsicles multi-packs sold at grocery stores and retailers nationwide.

Unilever issued the recall after "findings" indicated that the products may contain milk, an ingredient that isn't disclosed on the packaging. Milk is considered by the FDA to be one of the nine major food allergens alongside tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy, egg, crustaceans (shellfish), fish and sesame, and federal law stipulates that these allergens must be clearly marked on products. Milk is also one of the most common food allergies in children and "the third most common food – after peanuts and tree nuts – to cause anaphylaxis," a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing, per the Mayo Clinic.

The notice posted by the FDA said that two cases of allergic reactions to the popsicles have been reported. Due to the health risks associated with the products, consumers have been urged not to eat them. They should instead contact visit www.PopsicleRecall.com, where a reimbursement can be requested.

In a statement on the Popsicle website, the company said they "are implementing corrective actions with the supplier to ensure this is not repeated."