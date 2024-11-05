Waffle and Pancake Products Recalled Amid Listeria Outbreak

Breakfast lovers out there, beware of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. waffle and pancake products as a voluntary recall has been issued as of October 22. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports the recall includes the frozen toaster waffle, and Belgian waffle and pancake products, amid a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, as well as pregnant women who if infected can suffer from miscarriages and childbirth. Healthy patients infected may have side effects that include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Recalled products were primarily sold in the United States and Canada. Consumers and retailers can identify the items by the codes on, and effected products can also be found on this site. The products were sold at retailers Albertson’s, Aldi, Dollar General, Foodhold, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Target and Walmart. No reports of serious illness or hospitalization have been reported.

This recall comes amid an e.coli outbreak at McDonald’s across the country. The outbreak was linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burgers, seemingly as a result of the ingredient of the slivered onions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced.

The CDC reported the outbreak was widespread with nearly 100 cases, 13 states, over two dozen hospitalization, and two deaths. One serious case even included a patient with kidney failure.

E. coli symptoms typically show up three to four days after exposure, and can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting lasting approximately five to seven days. Some strains of E. coli naturally exist in human and animal intestines, certain types can cause severe illness when consumed through contaminated food or water. In most cases, the infection will run its course without medical treatment needed.