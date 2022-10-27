Popular Dry Shampoos Recalled

Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever voluntarily recalled a group of dry shampoos sold under various brand names earlier this month. The products were sold in aerosol cans and made before October 2021. They were recalled because the products potentially had elevated levels of benzene.

The recalled products were from the Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé brands. They were distributed to stores throughout the U.S. Retails have already been asked to remove the product from shelves, according to the company statement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. The issue was discovered after an internal investigation, which found the propellant contained benzene.

Benzene is a human carcinogen and exposure to extreme levels can result in leukemia, a blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders. After an independent health evaluation, Unilever said it does not believe the recalled products have high enough benzene levels to cause adverse health reactions, but the company issued the recall out of an "abundance of caution." Unilever added that it has not received any reports of injuries related to the issue.

Consumers should stop using the products. Unilever launched the website UnileverRecall.com, which lists instructions on receiving reimbursement. Consumers can call the company at (877) 270-7412. A full list of the products affected by the recall can be found by clicking here. The products are marketed under the Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Bed Head, Rockaholic, and TRESemmé names. Only products on the list are affected by the recall.

This is the latest recall of dry shampoo and spray products over benzene concerns. Back in December 2021, Procter & Gamble recalled products sold under the Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, and Old Spice names because the propellant that sprayed the product out of the can could include potentially high levels of benzene.

Unilever recalled two Suave products – Suave 24-Hour Production Aersol Antiperspirant Powder and Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspertiant Fresh – back in March due to elevated levels of benzene in the propellant. By the time that recall was issued, Unilever no longer made the products, but the company was concerned that they could still be available in stores because they had expiration dates through September 2023.

Consumers can use the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program to report reactions to products. You can use the FDA's website here, or download a form to mail to the FDA. You can also fax the form to the FDA.

