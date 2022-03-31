Suave Recalls 2 Popular Deodorant Types

Two Suave brand aerosol deodorants were recalled Wednesday. The producers were found to have “slightly” elevated levels of Benzene, a human carcinogen that could cause cancers and blood disorders. Although humans are exposed to Benzene daily, exposure to high levels of the chemical can cause severe reactions.

Unilever United States voluntarily recalled Suave 24-Hour Production Aersol Antiperspirant Powder and Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspertiant Fresh products after an internal review found some samples had higher levels of Benzene from the propellant used to spray the deodorant from the can. The recalled powder product has the UPC 079400751508 and 079400784902 and is sold in 4-ounce and 6-ounce cans. The Fresh product recalled has the UPC 079400785503 and is sold in 6-ounce cans. The recall covers all lots of the products with expiration dates through September 2023. No other Unilever and Suave products are part of the recall.

Unilever no longer makes the products covered in the recall, but they could still be in stores. The products were in limited distribution in the U.S., and retailers were told to pull the products from their shelves. Consumers should also stop using the products and discard them immediately. Unilever discontinued the 24-Hour Protection line in October for business reasons, the company said.

Consumers can call Unilever at (866) 204-9756 for more information. The company also set up SuaveRecall.com, which consumers can use to learn how to receive a refund. Consumers who did use the product and may be experiencing side effects should contact their health care provider immediately. Adverse reactions should also be reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online, by mail, or by fax.

The CDC describes Benzene as a “chemical that is a colorless or light yellow liquid at room temperature” with a “sweet odor and is highly flammable.” People exposed to high levels of Benzene can develop symptoms within minutes. Symptoms include drowsiness, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, tremors, headaches, confusion, and unconsciousness. Exposure to extremely high levels could cause death.

“Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment,” Unilever’s recall notice reads. “Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to Benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”