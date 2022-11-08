Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Drunkenly Entering Random Woman's Home, Sleeping in Her Bed

The chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, John R. Tyson, was arrested in Arkansas on Sunday afternoon and charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication. Tyson is the son of company chairman John H. Tyson, and police say that he entered a random woman's home in Fayetteville and fell asleep in her bed. Tyson was released on bond on Sunday evening, and is due in court on Dec. 1, according to a report by TODAY.

A woman in her early 20s called the police on Sunday around 2 p.m. local time to report a potential burglary. She said that she had left her home briefly and believed she had left her front door unlocked. When she returned, she found what she believed to be "a male she did not know asleep in her bed." Tyson had left at least some of his clothing on the floor, and he did not awaken when police arrived, nor when they rummaged through his pockets to find his ID.

The responding officer said that they tried to awaken Tyson after identifying him but found him in an extreme state of intoxication. They said that at first, Tyson sat up but did not seem to comprehend the situation, and he then laid back down and went back to sleep. The officer noted an odor of intoxicants coming from Tyson's breath and body, and his movements were "sluggish and uncoordinated."

Police needed some assurance that Tyson had not been invited to stay in this home before finally arresting him. He was booked in the Washington County Detention Center and charged with criminal trespass and intoxication. Information on his attorney has not been made public.

Tyson Foods issued a statement saying that this incident is a "personal matter" for Tyson. The company itself said it has no further comment on this story. It's still not clear what Tyson was doing before his arrest, but Fayetteville is about 10 miles away from Tyson Foods' headquarters in Springdale.

Tyson represents the fourth generation of his family in the business. He is currently 32 years old. He took an official job with the company in 2019 and took over as CFO in September 2021. So far, he has not commented on his arrest publicly.