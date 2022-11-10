Salmon Recalled Due to Possible Health Risk

Salmon lovers may be at a disadvantage if they're looking for a dinner featuring their favorite fish. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg, Florida is voluntarily recalling 540 cases of Giant Food Private Label Sockeye Smoked Salmon. The recall is due to the fish having the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people with weakened immune systems. Healthier individuals may also suffer side effects from the contaminated fish, including short-term symptoms which may range from high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, For pregnant women, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The issue of possible contamination was unearthed through routine regulatory testing conducted by the Maryland Department of Health.

The salmon was sold in Giant Food Markets in the DMV area of Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., as well as Delaware. The Giant Brand Wild Caught Sockeye Smoked Salmon is a refrigerated item packaged in a fully printed cardboard sleeve with a sleeve window to display the fish. Only packages with UPC 68826715832 sold with Lot number R4132 (printed on the clear plastic vacuum bag visible through the sleeve window) are impacted by the recall.

Those who purchased the item are instructed to immediately discard and discontinue the use of the product or return it for a full refund. As of now, there have been no reported illnesses from the fish.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, there have been several recalls. U.K. consumers were altered that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label. Those who were banking on the specific brand for their holiday dessert may be affected.

For wine drinkers, Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine was pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.