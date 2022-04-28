Two Chocolate-Coated Sweets Recalled in Wake of Easter

✖

If you haven't already snacked your way through all the treats in your Easter basket, it may be time to give your Easter chocolate a quick check, because two chocolate-coated candies are being recalled. Both Vegan Perfection's Golden Crunch Vegan Honeycomb Coated in Dark Chocolate and Terra Madre Pty Ltd's organic vegan chocolate coated almonds have been recalled due to undeclared allergens, which can pose a potentially-threatening risk to consumers.

Vegan Perfection issued a recall of 150-gram packages of Golden Crunch Vegan Honeycomb Coated in Dark Chocolate on April 23 after it was discovered the products may contain milk, which wasn't declared on the packaging, according to a recall notice posted by Food Standards Australia. The undeclared allergen could prove dangerous and potentially life-threatening for those people with a milk allergy, which is one of the most common food allergies in children, per Mayo Clinic. Symptoms differ from person to person and occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. In some instances, milk consumption can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. The specific product included in the recall features the Best Before date of "03/08/2022."

Terra Madre Pty Ltd's issued a recall for its organic vegan chocolate coated almonds for a similar reason. Per a recall notice shared by Food Standards Australia, the brand's organic vegan chocolate coated almonds were found to possibly contain the presence of undeclared allergens, specifically tree nuts, including cashew and hazelnut. Similar to a milk allergy, those who suffer tree nut allergies may experience adverse effects if this product is consumed, with anaphylaxis also a risk. The recalled products have "ORG. VEGAN CHOC. COATED ALMONDS" printed on the label, with the recall impacting chocolate covered almonds sold in various weights.

Consumers in the U.S. don't have much to worry about regarding these recalls, unless they took a recent trip to Australia. Both of the products were only available across Australia. The recalled Vegan Perfection Golden Crunch Vegan Honeycomb Coated in Dark Chocolate products were sold throughout Australia, including at independent food retails including IGA in New South Wales and Victoria, independent food retailers in Queensland, Tasmania, and South Australia, and from online retailers. The Terra Madre Pty Ltd's organic vegan chocolate coated almonds, meanwhile, were available for sale at Terra Madre Northcote and Terra Madre Brunswick.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are advised not to consume the chocolate-covered candies if they have an allergy or intolerance to the undeclared allergens. Consumers should instead return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.