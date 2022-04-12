Ferrero Recalls Kinder Chocolate Eggs Due to Salmonella

✖

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.

To date, there have been 105 confirmed and 29 probable monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium infections, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), per Food Safety News. The organizations noted that there is an "unusually high" proportion of children hospitalized. Reports of illness spread across numerous countries, with the United Kingdom being the most heavily affected. The UK has reported 63 cases, with illnesses dating between December 2021 and March 2022, with the majority confirmed in February and March. Around 60% of the cases are in children under the age of 5, and at least nine people have been hospitalized. Meanwhile, there are 20 confirmed cases in France, 10 in Ireland, four each in Germany and Sweden, two in the Netherlands and one each in Luxembourg and Norway. Belgium is currently investigating 26 probable cases.

The infections have been linked to a number of Kinder Surprise chocolate egg products, targeted toward children, with both single and multipack Kinder Surprise eggs impacted by the recall. After first issuing the recall, Ferrero has since expanded the recall to include Kinder Mini eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150-gram, Kinder Surprise 100-gram and Kinder Schokobons with best before dates between April 20 and Aug. 21, 2022. In a statement, Ferrero said, "we have decided to voluntarily recall the products... The company takes food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologize for this matter. Our continued commitment to consumer care has driven our decision to extend the voluntary recall." Consumers are being urged not to consume the recalled products. A full list of the recalled products and identifying factors can be found by clicking here.

The recall is of grave concern given that Easter is now just days away. Tina Potter, the FSA's head of incidents, said there is concern that parents may have already purchased the recalled products. Potter said, per the Independent, "we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall." Potter added that the agency welcomed "the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero" and insisted it was "really important" for customers to follow the advice not to eat the recalled products, "to avoid the risk of becoming ill with Salmonella poisoning."