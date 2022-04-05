Cookies Sold at Giant Eagle Stores Recalled Due to Allergen

✖

Cookies sold at two Giant Eagle grocery stores in Ohio are being recalled because the labels do not warn consumers that the cookies contain milk ingredients. "Happy Face Cookies" sold in the bakery departments at the Giant Eagle stores in Geneva and Ashtabula, Ohio, were recalled by Giant Eagle, Inc. because of the undeclared allergen. The cookies covered by this recall were only sold in these two stores.

The affected products have the PLU numbers 50519 and 50659 printed in the upper right-hand corner of the label, Giant Eagle said in a statement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. The cookies are packaged in plastic containers with four cookies each. They have sell-by dates through April 1, meaning they should no longer be in stores. Click here to see the labels of the affected products.

The cookies were sold only in the Ashtabula and Geneva Giant Eagle stores' bakery departments. Most guests who bought the cookies were already notified by mail or phone through Giant Eagle's customer recall notification system.

Giant Eagle learned of the labeling mistake during a routine audit of store-made product recipes. Staff discovered the cookies were being made with the wrong ingredient. Customers can return the affected products to the stores with a receipt for a refund. Customers can also call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 with questions.

If a customer with a milk allergy or sensitivity to milk consumes the cookies, they could face dangerous side effects. According to the Mayo Clinic, milk allergy is one of the most commonly found among children. Some of the symptoms of an allergic reaction include hives, wheezing, itching or tingling around the mouth, swelling of the lips or throat, coughing or shortness of breath, and vomiting. A milk allergy can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that requires immediate medical attention in extreme cases.

The FDA often posts food recalls involving labeling mistakes, which could be dangerous for those with food allergies. Late last month, Wilton Industries recalled its Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit because the label did not adequately warn customers that it includes milk ingredients. The list included "Skim Milk Powder," but it did not have the required "Contains Milk" notice. The kits were already sent to stores across the country for the Easter season and included the UPC "0070896117274."

Giant Eagle is a supermarket chain that dominates western Pennsylvania. The company also has stores in Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, and Indiana. Forbes lists Giant Eagle as the 36th biggest private company in the U.S., with $10 billion in revenue.