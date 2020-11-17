Twitter Launches Fleets, 24-Hour 'Stories' Similar to Snapchat and Instagram, But Users Still Want an Edit Button

On Tuesday, Twitter introduced "fleets" — fleeting tweets, which disappear after 24 hours — yet users have another major feature they would rather see. The new fleets resemble "story" features on Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, and Twitter users are now complaining that they did not need this layout on this platform as well. Instead, many would rather be able to edit their tweets.

Twitter users have been begging for an edit function for years so that they can correct spelling errors or typos after the fact. While some say that an edit feature would allow Twitter users to re-write history on their accounts, others suggest that Twitter would simply need to notify readers when a tweet had been edited. Other forums and blogs have features along these lines, and as a "micro-blogging" site, Twitter seems prime for its introduction.

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

Instead, Twitter users got fleets, which are now arrayed at the top of the mobile app. Fleets can include media or graphic text, and serve as an informal place to put media you may not want to leave online permanently. Similar features have proven extremely popular starting on Snapchat, then on Instagram and Facebook, but some Twitter users say they do not want the platform to become identical to its competition.

For better or worse, it looks like fleets are here to stay. Here is a look at what Twitter users are saying about the new feature, and the functions they would rather have instead.