Ted Cruz Gets Backlash for Calling Sherrod Brown a 'Complete A—' for Requesting Dan Sullivan Wear a Mask

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown a "complete ass" for asking other senators to wear face masks on Monday, and now Cruz is taking some heat online. Brown asked Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan to "please wear a mask," to which Sullivan responded: "I don't need your instruction." Later, on Twitter, Cruz said that Brown was displaying "an ostentatious sign of fake virtue."

The exchange between Brown and Sullivan on the Senate floor was tense on Monday, as Sullivan spoke with his face mask splayed on the desk in front of him. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also wore no mask, and Brown pointed out that aides and other staff members were in close proximity to the other lawmakers. "There clearly isn't much interest in this body in public health," he said. He said the Republican senators were "exposing all the people who can't say anything — I understand — the people in front of you and the presiding officer, expose all the staff here, and the majority leader just doesn't seem to care."

This is idiotic. @SherrodBrown is being a complete ass. He wears a mask to speak—when nobody is remotely near him—as an ostentatious sign of fake virtue.@DanSullivan_AK was over 50 feet away, presiding. Last I checked 50 feet is more than 6 feet. https://t.co/BoIGrAV7T1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 17, 2020

Cruz's tweet ignored Brown's point about the aides and other staff members close to Sullivan and McConnell, saying that "nobody is remotely near him," when the C-SPAN video clearly shows staffers within six feet of Sullivan. Many commenters complained that Cruz was effectively admitting that he does not see those state employees "as people worth protecting."

Cruz often comes under fire for his blunt political commentary on Twitter, which some followers mused is sounding more and more like that of President Donald Trump. Cruz has also questioned the expertise of public health officials throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a look at the response he got on Twitter on Monday night and Tuesday morning.