Is Twitter Down? Social Media Users Report Outage

Twitter is down once again. Downdetector received over 37,000 reports of the social media network being down after 12:30 p.m. ET. When users try to log onto Twitter, they would get the message, “Error – Something went wrong, but don’t fret – it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.” According to Real Sport 101, Twitter has not commented on the server problems.

According to The Sun, some people can access Twitter but can’t use basic features such as reading replies or retweeting. It’s possible the outage could be due to a server issue, and the majority of reports are coming from issues from the website. According to Variety, the problems in the United States appeared to be concentrated on the West Coast with high reports of outages from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix and Seattle.

A Twitter representative told Variety about the outage and said, “We’re looking into this and will circle back.” It was also reported by Downdetector that 52% of the problems were related to the website while 39% were related to the app, and 9% cited server connection issues.

The outage comes a day after Twitter reported its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results, falling short of the earning estimates projected by Wall Street. It’s been reported that Twitter will gain 100 million users in the next two years, and the company expects to hit its goal of 315 million daily users in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Twitter’s new CEO, Parag Agrawal, recently spoke about the company’s future. “We were operating previously in a functional structure where we had a single engineering organization, a single design research organization, and product teams that were matrixed into them,” he said, per The Verge. One of the things Agrawal recently did was hire Lindsey Lannucci as Twitter’s VP of Operations. “She’s going to help us improve our operational rigor in this new structure to really get us to faster decision making, clearer ownership, increased accountability, improved operations, which will result in faster execution overall and better results,” Agrawal said. Twitter was launched in 2006 and the founders are Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams. Dorsey was the CEO of Twitter until his departure in November. He remains the CEO of Block Inc.