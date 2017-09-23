President Trump Blasts NFL Over Players Protesting National Anthem, New Safety Rules

President Donald Trump took time during a speech in Huntsville, Alabama, on Friday night to take shots at the NFL.

Trump took issue with football players such as Colin Kaepernick who kneel during the national anthem to protest various grievances against American culture. He said team owners should simply fire players who choose to protest in this way.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now?” Trump said. “Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!’”

“That’s a total disrespect of our heritage. That’s a total disrespect of everything that we stand for.”

Trump also set his sights on the league safety regulations. Despite steady criticism that the game is still too dangerous, he thinks that safety rules and penalty institutions by NFL officials are “ruining the game.”

“Today, if you hit too hard, 15 yards, throw him out of the game,” Trump said. “They’re ruining the game, right? They’re ruining the game. It’s hurting the game.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already issued a statement in response to Trump’s remarks, which he says shows a “lack of respect” for the league.

“Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities,” Goodell said.

