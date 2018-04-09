Tommy Hilfiger Launches Clothing Line for the Disabled

American clothing company Tommy Hilfiger is moving towards becoming more inclusive with the launch of its latest clothing collection.

On April 3, the popular clothing brand launched its 2018 Adaptive Collection, a line designed for individuals with disabilities.

Tommy Hilfiger has created ‘Fashion for All’ in their most recent campaign which features specially designed clothing to allow physically impaired people an easier way to dress, and we are here for it🖤 pic.twitter.com/tg7PLI73HK — Outlander (@StreetFashion01) April 5, 2018

“Driven by our commitment to innovation and modern style, our new collection delivers solutions to make dressing easier,” the company’s website says.

The 2018 Adaptive Collection features “modified closures and adjustable details” to make getting dressed easier for those who struggle with disabilities. The modifications include double plackets at the waistline for those in wheelchairs, magnetic buttons to replace traditional buttons for those with limited dexterity, and adjustable hems to account for differences in height.

Other features of the line are easy-open necklines, expanded back openings, hems that open, one-handed zippers, side seam openings and adjustable waists.

The campaign for the collection includes a team of notable figures from the disabled community, including Paralympian gold medal track star Jeremy Campbell, motivational speaker Mama Caxx, paraplegic dancer Chelsie Hill and 18-year-old autistic chef, Jeremiah Josey.

The 2018 Adaptive Collection is being met with praise on social media.

The introduction of the collection brought back memories for one Twitter user, who said that the pants “would have been really life-changing when I was a kid recovering from surgeries.”

Those pants would have been really life-changing when I was a kid recovering from surgeries. I remember I cried from joy when my mom found a pair of side-button pants – they were still ugly but they made me feel like I was at least wearing real human clothes. — Jasmine Attfield (@jattfield) April 4, 2018

Another person said that they are hoping the collection will make getting dressed easier for their cousin, who is quadriplegic.

A family member of mine is a quadriplegic & you wouldn’t even imagine his daily routine to get dressed; I cannot wait to see if these make that even a little bit easier. Well done, @TommyHilfiger. — StephBeStellar™ (@stephbestellar) April 5, 2018

One person even commented that this is a major step in the right direction, writing “Fighting for equality can’t stop at our politics. Creating an inclusive world paves the way for opportunity & acceptance for us all.”

NICE! Fighting for equality can’t stop at our politics. Creating an inclusive world paves the way for opportunity & acceptance for us all — Frieda K Edgette (@FKEdgette) April 5, 2018

