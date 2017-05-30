Tiger Woods Reportedly ‘Asleep at the Wheel’ in DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida on Monday for driving under the influence, and the arrest warrant from the incident shows that the pro golfer was reportedly asleep at the wheel when he was found by police, Us Weekly reports.

Police found Woods early in the morning on the side of the road alone and wearing his seatbelt inside with his 2015 Mercedes-Benz, which was running and had its brake lights illuminated and right turn signal flashing, the arrest report states.

The report adds that the 41-year-old athlete’s speech was slow and slurred, and his behavior was described as was described as “cooperative” but “confused.” Woods registered a 0.000 on a Breathalyzer test and took a urine test, although he failed a field sobriety test.

He reportedly told police he was returning from golfing in Los Angeles and didn’t know where he was when he awoke.

Woods released a statement to ABC News Monday night in which he said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” he said. “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too.”

