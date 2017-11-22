List of Supermarkets Open on Thanksgiving 2023

With Thanksgiving time upon us, it’s likely that one or two dinner necessities might be forgotten amidst all the shopping that has to be done, prompting you to get on Thanksgiving Day to find an open supermarket. If you need to know which supermarkets are open on Thanksgiving, we’ve adapted a list below, originally shared by Good Housekeeping. Scroll down to check it out!
Supermarkets Open
- Acme: Several locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., but hours may vary.
- Albertsons: Select stores open from 6 a.m. until at least 3 p.m.
- C-Town: Several locations will operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m, but hours can vary.
- Cub Foods: Most stores will operate during regular hours, but some may close by 4 p.m.
- Cumberland Farms: Locations will operate on their regular 24-hour schedule
- Fairway Market: Most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Food Lion: Many locations will be open with regular hours, but some will close early.
- Food4Less: Many locations will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight.
- Giant Food Store: Most stores will stay open during regular hours.
- Hannaford: Select locations will open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., but pharmacies will be closed.
- Harris Teeter: Stores will close by 2 p.m.
- H.E.B.: Stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., but the pharmacy will be closed.
- Kroger: Stores will be opened but with reduced hours.
- Martin’s: Most locations will close by 3 p.m.
- Meijer: Last year, stores were open until 3 p.m.
- Piggly Wiggly: Most stores will be open with regular hours.
- Ralphs: Locations typically open as early as 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.
- Rite Aid: Most stores will be open during regular hours.
- Safeway: Most stores will be open but may have limited hours.
- Save A Lot: Stores will be open, but hours may vary by location.
- Save Mart: Last year, locations closed by 6 p.m.
- Shaw’s: Many locations will be open but may have limited hours.
- ShopRite: Stores will be open, but hours vary by location.
- Sprouts’ Farmers Market: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Star Market: Many locations will close by 2 p.m.
- Stop & Shop: Stores will be open during regular hours.
- The Fresh Market: Stores will be open, but hours depend on location.
- Vons: Many stores will operate from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wawa: Most stores will be open and will operate on regular hours.
- Wegmans: Stores generally will be open until 4 p.m.
- Whole Foods: Stores will be open but with modified hours.
While many grocery stores will be open for shoppers to pick up any last minutes Thanksgiving dinner needs, there are still many stores that will be closed. Below is the list of stores that WILL NOT be open on Thanksgiving Day.
- Aldi
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Hy-Vee
- Lidl
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart