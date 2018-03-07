Texas Shooter Reportedly Posted About Atheism Online Before Attack

Gunman Devin P. Kelley opened fire during a service at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, killing at least 26 people in the process and injuring more. Kelley was later found dead inside his vehicle after driving off the road and crashing.

Before the attack, Kelley reportedly “preached atheism” online and was “creepy,” “crazy” and “weird,” according to former classmates.

Kelley’s former New Braunfels High School classmate Patrick Boyce told the Daily Mail that Kelley was “fairly normal, but kinda quiet and lately seemed depressed.”

Boyce added, “He was the first atheist I met.”

Former classmate Nina Rose Nava wrote on Facebook that she is in “complete shock.”

“I legit just deleted him off my fb cause I couldn’t stand his post,” she wrote. “He was always talking about how people who believe in God we’re stupid and trying to preach his atheism.”

Nava added to the Daily Mail, “I went to school with him. We had a few conversations here and there. It’s not something I expected from him.”

“He was an outcast but not a loner,” she continued. “He was popular among other outcasts. I haven’t spoken to him since high school.”

According to My San Antonio, Kelley was court-martialed and convicted of domestic violence in 2012 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico after reportedly assaulting his wife and child. He had served in Logistics Readiness since 2010 and was given a bad conduct discharge.

Officials told the Associated Press that Kelley does not appear to be linked to any organized terrorist groups.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Breaking911, Getty / Scott Olson