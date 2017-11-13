Ex-Wife of Texas Gunman Reveals the Moment He Held a Gun to Her Head

An ex-wife of the man who opened fire in a church in Texas earlier this month has opened up about her terrifying relationship with him.

Speaking to Inside Edition, Tessa Brennaman revealed that while she was married to Devin Kelley he would physically, emotionally, and mentally abuse her.

“He would choke me, punch me, kick me,” Brennaman told Inside Edition. “There would be times where I was on the floor curled up and I would have to protect my organs because he would be violently kicking me.”

On one frightening occasion, Brennaman claims that Kelley even held a gun against her head while they were driving. “He said, ‘Do you want to die? Do you want to die?’” she recalled.

Brennaman says Kelley then pointed the gun at himself and confessed to abusing her child.

She also revealed death threats that he made her. “He’s like, ‘I could just bury you somewhere in the desert and no one would ever find you,’” she said.

Brennaman met Kelley when the two of them worked together in a restaurant. She admitted to finding him charming at first, and revealed that the abuse started after they were married.

On November 5th, Kelley walked into a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and began shooting at the members of the congregation. By the end of his vicious attack he had killed 26 people.

Brennaman’s entire interview will air on Monday’s Inside Editon.