What We Know About the Texas Church Shooting Victims

Following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas‘ history, officials are now reporting the victims of the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs range in age from 5 years old to 72.

Twenty-six victims are deceased, while 20 others were injured. It was the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Texas Church Shooter Identified

Authorities said in a press conference this afternoon that the suspect began firing at the church at around 11:20 a.m. He was dressed in all black, and used a “Ruger AR assault-type rifle” to fire outside the building.

A local resident grabbed the suspect’s gun. The suspect then ran off to his vehicle, but the citizen continued to follow him.

The suspect, who has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was found dead in his car at the Wilson-Guadalupe county line. Authorities said they still do not know if Kelley shot himself or if the citizen shot him.

“We know the ages range from 5 years old to 72 years of age,” Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said during the press conference, reports NBC News.

One of the victims is 14-year-old Annabelle Renee Pomeroy. Her father, Frank Pomeroy, is the church’s pastor. She was a “very beautiful, special child,” Pomeroy told ABC News. He said the other victims were close friends of his.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas told The New York Times that one of the victims is a pregnant mother. Nick Uhlig told Fox News his cousin was expecting her fourth child.

More: Everything We Know About the Texas Shooting

CBS News‘ David Begnaud reports that four children from one family was shot. A 5-year-old boy was shot four times and was in surgery. A 7-year-old girl who was also shot is in surgery. Begnaud later reported that the seven-year-old, named Emily, died. One member of the family, five-year-old Brooke, was unaccounted for.

Police said two people were killed outside the church, 23 were killed inside and another died after being rushed to the hospital.

“I know at least five people who were killed,” resident Chris Taylor told The Los Angeles Times. George Hill, who lives in Floresville, said, “I lost a niece who was pregnant and three of her babies.”

A friend of Karla Holcombe told The Daily Beast that she was among the victims of the shooting. Her husband Bryan’s status is unknown.

Ten victims were taken to University Health System in San Antonio and eight others were taken to Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville.

Sutherland Springs is about 35 miles southeast of San Antonio. According to the Texas State Historical Association, the town has a population of 362, meaning that about 7 percent of the population was killed in the shooting.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mark Ralston