Tea and Coffee Drinkers Should Be Aware of This Latest Recall

Enjoying a piping hot cup of coffee or tea as the temperatures drop just got a little more complicated. After receiving more than two dozen consumer reports, Target earlier this month recalled its Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tea Kettles. The tea kettle, part of Fixer Upper alums Chip and Joanna Gaines' exclusive Target Magnolia collection, pose a fire and burn hazard and are unsafe for use.

The recall only impacts the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tea Kettles, which offer a 1.75 Quart (7 cup) capacity, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) with Item No. 324-03-7894 printed on the hang tag. The online Item No. for the product is 81884939. The kettles are white and have a copper-colored stainless steel handle with a wooden grip and a white lid with a wooden knob. The inside of the kettles are brushed stainless steel. Consumers can further identify the recalled kettles by the information imprinted on the bottom of the kettles: "Hearth & Hand WITH MAGNOLIA STAINLESS STEEL 1.75 QUART (7 CUPS) FOOD SAFE • HAND WASH ONLY GAS ELECTRIC STOVE INDIA." The recalled product was sold at Target stores nationwide and www.target.com from July 2021 through Oct. 2021 for about $35. Approximately 12,800 units are affected by the recall. Images of the recalled tea kettles can be viewed here.

Target initiated the recall after it received 27 reports of incidents with the tea kettles. Consumers reported "the kettles leaking, wobbling/moving on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off, and the paint chipping/melting on the bottom of the kettle," and one consumer "reported a fire due to the paint chipping off of the bottom of the kettle." Through those reports, it was determined that the paint on the bottom of the kettles can chip, posing a fire hazard, and the handle can break and the spout can leak, posing a burn risk to consumers.

Although no injuries have been reported to date, the kettles have been recalled as a precaution. The recall notice advised that "consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles." The recalled product should instead be returned to any Target store for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the tea kettle by mail. On its website, Target notes, "at Target, our purpose is to help all families discover the joy of everyday life. It is who we are, how we work, and what we value. Our guests, your safety, is our highest priority."